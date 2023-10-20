Financial Review: Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) versus Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY)

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) and Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sega Sammy and Capcom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sega Sammy 0 0 0 0 N/A Capcom 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sega Sammy N/A N/A N/A $17.75 0.21 Capcom $932.13 million N/A $271.85 million $0.81 21.46

This table compares Sega Sammy and Capcom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Capcom has higher revenue and earnings than Sega Sammy. Sega Sammy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Sega Sammy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sega Sammy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Capcom pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sega Sammy pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capcom pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sega Sammy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Sega Sammy and Capcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sega Sammy N/A N/A N/A Capcom 31.75% 29.84% 22.85%

Summary

Capcom beats Sega Sammy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sega Sammy

(Get Free Report)

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Capcom

(Get Free Report)

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, as well as hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of software, frames and LCD devices for gaming machines. The Other Businesses segment engages in the adapting game content into movies, animated television programs, music CDs, and merchandise; and devoting resources to esports. Capcom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.