Financial Survey: Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) & Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Free Report) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Luther Burbank 17.10% 7.99% 0.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Luther Burbank 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kentucky Bancshares and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Luther Burbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million N/A $11.70 million N/A N/A Luther Burbank $262.61 million 1.61 $80.20 million $1.08 7.68

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Summary

Luther Burbank beats Kentucky Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

