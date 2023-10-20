FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCBBF

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $10.66 on Friday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14.

(Get Free Report

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.