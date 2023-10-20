First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.30

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 70248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.30 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 36.80%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.04 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 927,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,936,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,803 shares of company stock valued at $112,147 over the last three months. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 985.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

