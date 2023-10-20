First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Horizon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.
First Horizon Stock Up 1.0 %
First Horizon stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
