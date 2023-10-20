First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,029 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FR opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

