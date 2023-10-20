First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.42 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,479 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

