First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,715 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,233 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 2.71% of First Internet Bancorp worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $4,203,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 30.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $143.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.67. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.