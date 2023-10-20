First Interstate Bank Cuts Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $724,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $20.45 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

