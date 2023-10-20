First Interstate Bank Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $169.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

