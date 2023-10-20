First Interstate Bank Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $357.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.32 and a 200-day moving average of $377.88. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.31 and a 12-month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.14.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

