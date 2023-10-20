First Interstate Bank Sells 349 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $70.95 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Company Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

