First Interstate Bank Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,806,000 after buying an additional 55,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.2 %

WM stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

