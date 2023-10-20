First National Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,403,000 after acquiring an additional 576,958 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $190.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.78 and a 52 week high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

