First National Trust Co Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 159,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 458,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

