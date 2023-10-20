First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 631,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,506.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 747,612 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $6,190,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 130,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $16,853,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

AT&T Stock Up 6.5 %

NYSE T opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

