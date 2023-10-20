First National Trust Co Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 92,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in American Tower by 28.3% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 335,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,020,000 after acquiring an additional 74,059 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University raised its holdings in American Tower by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 9,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 950.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $159.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.69 and a 200-day moving average of $186.51. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

