First National Trust Co Has $2.90 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

MCK stock opened at $453.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $433.13 and a 200-day moving average of $407.58. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

