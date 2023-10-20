First National Trust Co Has $3.30 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $93.28 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

