First National Trust Co Has $3.50 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

