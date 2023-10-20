First National Trust Co Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

