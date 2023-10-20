First National Trust Co Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $210.22 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.59.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

