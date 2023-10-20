First National Trust Co Purchases 31,699 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 618.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7 %

CVS stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

