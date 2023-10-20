First National Trust Co Sells 110 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after purchasing an additional 238,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,438,000 after purchasing an additional 299,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.79 and a 12 month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

