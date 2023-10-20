First National Trust Co Sells 1,282 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,347,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

