First National Trust Co Sells 1,415 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $24.92 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Raymond James began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

