First National Trust Co Sells 2,076 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $90.27 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

