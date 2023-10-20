First National Trust Co Sells 6,413 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,610,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,238,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,831,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,632,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

TJX opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

