First National Trust Co Sells 827 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $268.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.91 and a twelve month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

