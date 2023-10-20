First National Trust Co Sells 89,536 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,536 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of D stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.