First National Trust Co Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,160,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 62.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $237.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.45 and its 200 day moving average is $219.87. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.