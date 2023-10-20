First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $220.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $239.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.42.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Stock Down 0.8 %

FSLR stock opened at $151.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.81 and a 200 day moving average of $188.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 104.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 52 week low of $116.47 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $6,245,614. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 77.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 889.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 511,143 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.