First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 1.0 %

FDL stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

