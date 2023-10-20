First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $24,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRG opened at $17.46 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

