Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $17.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 211,268 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLNC. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

