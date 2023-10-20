Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.81.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fluent
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.