Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,834,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

