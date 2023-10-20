FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in FMC were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 131,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

