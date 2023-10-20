FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $66.59 on Monday. FMC has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

