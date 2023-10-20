Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,818 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ADT by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,875 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 570,443 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 63,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ADT by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,703 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ADT by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,226 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In related news, EVP Wayne Thorsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE ADT opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.