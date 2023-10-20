Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,975 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $64.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

