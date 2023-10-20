Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 270 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 39.7% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $864.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $429.17 and a 52-week high of $925.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $854.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $798.20. The company has a market capitalization of $356.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

