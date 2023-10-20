Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,530 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.98 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

