Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $3,747,646. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.