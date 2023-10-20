Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FRHLF opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

