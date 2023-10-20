Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $34.22. 3,628,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,779,523. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

