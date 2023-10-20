Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,095,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,776,899. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,498.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 16,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

