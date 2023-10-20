Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCX. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,776,899. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

