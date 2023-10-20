fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 2,385,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 14,267,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in fuboTV by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in fuboTV by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in fuboTV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

