FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 4,142,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 12,007,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $498.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.68.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 146.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,766,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,352 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 164,610 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 103,518 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.