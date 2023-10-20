FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 1,023 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.35. 1,428,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,655,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $3,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,861,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,255.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $3,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,861,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,431 shares of company stock valued at $143,801,239 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.